Know Your Defender PV2 Christopher Frank at Immediate Response 24

Meet Pvt. Christopher Frank, a Cavalry Scout with the 4th Squadron, 10th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. Frank was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, May 14, 2024.



During this mission, Frank’s unit is responsible for exploring a route and sending communication to determine if travel is safe for the following troops.



“We’ll push out the dismounts, go a couple miles and make sure the Bradley’s can go that route,” explained Frank. “Then we’ll call them up and let them know the area is clear and send them up.”



Frank’s favorite thing about his job is being out in the field for an immense amount of time. He appreciates the international relations during this exercise.



“This is the coolest thing we have done so far, seeing everyone doing their job and meeting the Brits and the Polish,” said Frank. “You see other countries doing the same thing we’re doing, just different equipment, different gear.”



A native of Washington, D.C., Frank descends from generations of selfless service.



“My family comes from a long line of military history,” explained Franks. “I also wanted to be a cool guy in the picture, like my prior family members.”



His grandfather was a military helicopter mechanic, his great-grandfather was a combat medic throughout World War II and he had a cousin who served in Fallujah, Iraq. Frank’s father also serves the community as a lieutenant in the fire service.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Tamie Norris)