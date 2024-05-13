Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS B-Roll during Immediate Response 24

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Konteh 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, receive a fire mission supporting Immediate Response 24, Centralny Poligon Sił Powietrznych Ustka, Poland, May 10, 2024. These highly skilled Soldiers are oriented as a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) battery; entering operations to set the battlefield and provide strike fires in support of joint and multinational forces.

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Konteh)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923517
    VIRIN: 240510-A-LV861-1286
    Filename: DOD_110307860
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: USTKA, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, HIMARS B-Roll during Immediate Response 24, by SSG Fatima Konteh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

