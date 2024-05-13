Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Voice, Our Mission: Actively Building DLA Together 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Director Mark T. Simerly (LTG, USA) encourages agency employees who are eligible to participate in the 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. In this message, he emphasizes the important role surveys like the FEVS have in capturing employee experiences and perspectives. Employee feedback is vital in shaping the agency’s workplace and influencing the steps taken by leadership to ensure DLA is – and remains – a great place to work.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923480
    VIRIN: 240514-D-LU733-6438
    Filename: DOD_110307162
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Voice, Our Mission: Actively Building DLA Together 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT