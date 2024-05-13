Your Voice, Our Mission: Actively Building DLA Together 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA Director Mark T. Simerly (LTG, USA) encourages agency employees who are eligible to participate in the 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. In this message, he emphasizes the important role surveys like the FEVS have in capturing employee experiences and perspectives. Employee feedback is vital in shaping the agency’s workplace and influencing the steps taken by leadership to ensure DLA is – and remains – a great place to work.