Recognizing A.I.’s nearly limitless potential to shape the future of defense and technology, the Air Force is rigorously exploring the vast opportunities of machine-learning and A.I.-enabled autonomy to expedite critical decision-making and ensure readiness for tomorrow’s challenges. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tyler Prince)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923458
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-YT706-3800
|Filename:
|DOD_110306655
|Length:
|00:10:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The AI Test Force, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
