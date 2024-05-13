Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AI Test Force

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Tyler Prince  

    Airman Magazine   

    Recognizing A.I.’s nearly limitless potential to shape the future of defense and technology, the Air Force is rigorously exploring the vast opportunities of machine-learning and A.I.-enabled autonomy to expedite critical decision-making and ensure readiness for tomorrow’s challenges. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tyler Prince)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 15:25
    Length: 00:10:35
