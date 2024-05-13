First French service member to attend Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Designated Marksman Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



French Staff Sgt. Guillaume Duatriche, a sniper, 1st Infantry Regiment, Republican Guard, discuss his experience about attending the Designated Marksman course at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, April 9, 2024. Duatriche is the first French military member to attend DMC hosted by Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment. Instructors with the Designated Marksman Course trained the Marines to become highly skilled in marksmanship, range estimation, and observation in support of expeditionary security operations and provide security for vital national assets. Marine Corps Security Regiment organizes, trains, and equips anti-terrorism security forces in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for vital national assets.(U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)This Video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed from Adobe Stock:https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=709714646