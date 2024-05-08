405th AFSB APS-2 32-bed field hospital set up in Baumholder for DEFENDER 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 405th Army Field Support Brigade is very excited to provide the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment needed to build and operate a 32-bed field hospital for DEFENDER 24 — everything from generators and potable water tanks to load handling systems, air and heating units, Humvees, Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, containers and more — all pulled from the APS-2 worksite in Dülmen along with all the Class VIII medical supplies and materiel needed for DEFENDER 24.



DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



Video by Cpt. Kelly Schaad, 30th Medical Brigade. Produced by 405th AFSB PAO