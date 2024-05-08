Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB APS-2 32-bed field hospital set up in Baumholder for DEFENDER 24

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade is very excited to provide the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment needed to build and operate a 32-bed field hospital for DEFENDER 24 — everything from generators and potable water tanks to load handling systems, air and heating units, Humvees, Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, containers and more — all pulled from the APS-2 worksite in Dülmen along with all the Class VIII medical supplies and materiel needed for DEFENDER 24.

    DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

    For more photos, videos and information on DEFENDER 24, go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope/.

    Video by Cpt. Kelly Schaad, 30th Medical Brigade. Produced by 405th AFSB PAO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 04:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923358
    VIRIN: 240514-A-SM279-5801
    Filename: DOD_110305249
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB APS-2 32-bed field hospital set up in Baumholder for DEFENDER 24, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

