405th AFSB APS-2 in action during DEFENDER 24 in Czechia

West Virginia National Guard Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment utilize Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade – like M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles M113 Armored Personnel Carriers – to participate in #DefenderEurope at Libava Training Area in Czechia. The U.S.-based Soldiers tested their ability to activate and deploy, fall in on APS-2, and quickly join NATO allies and partner nations in Europe. Here, they join a Czech army armored unit in Libava for a movement to contact live fire exercise during Immediate Response 24 just a couple of days after receiving APS-2 from the 405th AFSB during DEFENDER 24.



DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



For more photos, videos and information on DEFENDER 24, go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope/.



Video by NATO Information Center Czechia (natoaktual.cz). Produced by 405th AFSB PAO