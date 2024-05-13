Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota ruck marches for Police Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.13.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Airlift Wing began National Police Week with a 5K ruck march around the installation May 13, 2024. The Monday morning march symbolized the teamwork law enforcement requires and helped personnel reflect on the sacrifice of police men and women. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 02:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923340
    VIRIN: 240513-F-PM645-1010
    Filename: DOD_110305064
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Ruck March
    Security Forces
    USAF
    National Police Week
    JASDF
    Law Enforcement officers

