Yokota ruck marches for Police Week

The 374th Airlift Wing began National Police Week with a 5K ruck march around the installation May 13, 2024. The Monday morning march symbolized the teamwork law enforcement requires and helped personnel reflect on the sacrifice of police men and women. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 02:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923340
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-PM645-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110305064
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
