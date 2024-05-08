Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22, to remind people the importance of defending, preserving and protecting our planet. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 19:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923323
|VIRIN:
|240422-F-GJ070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110304703
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2024, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
