DoDEA Mahaffey Middle School on Fort Campbell hosted a thrilling BMX assembly for its students, featuring exhilarating stunts, tricks, and empowering messages on anti-bullying.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923308
|VIRIN:
|240503-O-JS100-6654
|Filename:
|DOD_110304442
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Respect others, I will not be a bully, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
