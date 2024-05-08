Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. and Czech Soldiers conduct range operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, conduct range operations with the Czech 72nd Mechanised Battalion as part of Exercise Immediate Response 24 at Daskabát Range, Czech Republic, May 9, 2024.

    DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The 7th Mission Support Command, America’s Army Reserve in Europe, provides ready, capable units of action, to support U.S. Army Europe – Africa missions across the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 06:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923190
    VIRIN: 240509-A-GP059-3722
    Filename: DOD_110302433
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: CZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. and Czech Soldiers conduct range operations, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Czech Army
    Virginia Army National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT