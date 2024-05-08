Know Your Defender

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Private Bridget Jones, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, speaks about her experience during DEFENDER 24, Kvarn, Sweden, May 8, 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations. NATO Allies and partner ground forces can be deployed anytime, anywhere. DEFENDER 24 is a multilateral demonstration of cooperation, collaboration, interoperability, and solidarity to promote peace and security (U.S. Army product by Capt. Remington Henderson).