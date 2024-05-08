U.S. Army Private Bridget Jones, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, speaks about her experience during DEFENDER 24, Kvarn, Sweden, May 8, 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations. NATO Allies and partner ground forces can be deployed anytime, anywhere. DEFENDER 24 is a multilateral demonstration of cooperation, collaboration, interoperability, and solidarity to promote peace and security (U.S. Army product by Capt. Remington Henderson).
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 03:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|923189
|VIRIN:
|240508-A-OJ414-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110302415
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KVARN, SE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Know Your Defender, by CPT Remington Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT