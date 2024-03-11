Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new wastewater treatement plant

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. service members and ceremony guests from around Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, along with contractors with A&R Pacific-Garney Federal Joint Venture, pose for a photo before a groundbreaking ceremony for the new wastewater treatment plant at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 6, 2024. The new WWTP project will decommission the current plant, construction of the new plant is expected to be completed in 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915695
    VIRIN: 240306-M-LL870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110177015
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Base Facilities
    Construction
    breaking ground
    modernization
    PWD
    USMC News

