    48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The U.S. Army Quartermaster School and the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence hosted the 48th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise, an American Culinary Federation sanctioned competitive training event, March 1 to 8, 2024, at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center here at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. More than 150 military chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard participated in the event designed to further culinary skills and improve military eating establishments.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915664
    VIRIN: 240308-O-SV016-1158
    Filename: DOD_110176729
    Length: 00:09:02
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise, by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    ACF
    CASCOM
    48thJCTE

