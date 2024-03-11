48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise

The U.S. Army Quartermaster School and the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence hosted the 48th Annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise, an American Culinary Federation sanctioned competitive training event, March 1 to 8, 2024, at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center here at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. More than 150 military chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard participated in the event designed to further culinary skills and improve military eating establishments.
