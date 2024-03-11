Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP)

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Vine 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    To support United States Army Reservists on their journey to becoming Drill Sergeants, CSM Mosso, Juddiah, Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Command (IET), created the Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP), a preparatory program to streamline requirements for wearing the coveted campaign hat.

    Be All You Can Be: USAR Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP)

