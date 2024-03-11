To support United States Army Reservists on their journey to becoming Drill Sergeants, CSM Mosso, Juddiah, Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Command (IET), created the Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP), a preparatory program to streamline requirements for wearing the coveted campaign hat.
Be All You Can Be: USAR Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP)
