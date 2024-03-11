Be All You Can Be: USAR Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP)

The Army Drill Sergeant is at the forefront of creating the next generation of military leaders and must embody competence, commitment and character, the three pillars of the Army profession. To support United States Army Reservists on their journey to becoming Drill Sergeants, CSM Mosso, Juddiah, Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Command (IET), created the Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP), a preparatory program to streamline requirements for wearing the coveted campaign hat.



"Army Reserve Drill Sergeants are dynamic, multifaceted mentors. They are the architects behind force generation who leave a lasting legacy by fostering resilient and adaptable future leaders, ultimately ensuring strategic readiness and empowering the Army of the future," said CSM Mosso.



The Purpose of DSCAP



Assessing Readiness Beyond the Surface



The bedrock of DSCAP is to identify and assess the standard traits and competencies essential for the role of a Drill Sergeant. The framework evaluates candidates' mental fortitude, physical prowess, leadership acumen, and knowledge of U.S. Army regulations and protocols.



Physical Fitness as a Cornerstone



Physical readiness is synonymous with military service. The Army Body Composition Program (ABCP) and Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) evaluations are also components of DSCAP and Drill Sergeant Candidates (DSC) must pass both on day one.



Proficiency in Teaching and Command



Central to every DSC's portfolio is the ability to teach effectively and command with presence and precision. They must conduct the ACFT, pitch the top three modules, and recite the Drill Sergeant Creed to demonstrate a Drill Sergeant's multifaceted role—part instructor, part motivator, and all leader.



Insights Into the Evaluation Process



A Personal Touch for Growth



For candidates labeled "Not Ready," DSCAP offers a silver lining in the form of personalized improvement plans. These blueprints for growth are outlined on a DA 4856 to offer potential DSCs a pathway back to the trail through developmental opportunities tailored to their areas of improvement, a testament to the program's commitment to nurturing potential.



Eliminating Administrative Hurdles



To avoid administrative anomalies affecting a candidate's progression, 108th Training Command G1 and medical staff navigate through systems and paperwork, ensuring that every T is crossed and every I is dotted.



Seamless Transitions and Notifications



Order processing, scheduling and accurate notifications are essential to maintain momentum after DSC completes the program. DSCAP ensures that drill sergeant candidates continue to move forward in securing a seat at DSA and that their supporting units are informed and aligned with their career growth objectives.



A Platform for Talent Recognition and Career Growth

Recognizing and Endorsing Promotable Talent



In the pursuit of fostering the cream of the crop, DSCAP identifies and integrates promising Specialist (E-4) candidates into the Promotion Recommended Roster.



The Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program goes beyond the standard Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) during Battle Assembly. It is a comprehensive and rigorous program designed to thoroughly prepare, assess, and refine candidates who aspire to become USAR Drill Sergeants. The goal is to produce highly competent drill sergeants who will graduate from the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, train and mentor future soldiers effectively, teach future leaders within the ROTC programs, or train other USAR units to become brilliant at the basics.



"The hat of a Drill Sergeant is more than headgear; it is a symbol of pride and dedication recognized by all who serve in the Army. It represents the legacy of those who have trained generations of trainees and the impact they continue to make. The 108th Training Command is here to support you on your journey to the trail. Griffon 7 Out!"



Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024