    7th Mission Support Command Conducts Order of Merit List for Air Assault School Broll

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Kirsti Anne Beckett 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 7th Mission Support Command conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test and gear layout to qualify for a slot at U.S. Army Air Assault School (AAS) at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 10, 2024. Candidates selected to attend AAS are chosen through an Order of Merit List that assesses multiple performance measures required to complete the rigorous 10-day course.

    The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe, comprising 26 units across Germany and Italy. For more stories and information about the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kirsti Beckett)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915635
    VIRIN: 240310-A-VP437-1001
    Filename: DOD_110176048
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    U.S. Army Reserve, 7th Mission Support Command, Stronger Together, 7th MSC, ACFT, Air Assault OML

