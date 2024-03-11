U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 7th Mission Support Command conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test and gear layout to qualify for a slot at U.S. Army Air Assault School (AAS) at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 10, 2024. Candidates selected to attend AAS are chosen through an Order of Merit List that assesses multiple performance measures required to complete the rigorous 10-day course.
The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe, comprising 26 units across Germany and Italy. For more stories and information about the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kirsti Beckett)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915635
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-VP437-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110176048
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Mission Support Command Conducts Order of Merit List for Air Assault School Broll, by SPC Kirsti Anne Beckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT