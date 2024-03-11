7th Mission Support Command Conducts Order of Merit List for Air Assault School Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 7th Mission Support Command conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test and gear layout to qualify for a slot at U.S. Army Air Assault School (AAS) at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 10, 2024. Candidates selected to attend AAS are chosen through an Order of Merit List that assesses multiple performance measures required to complete the rigorous 10-day course.



The 7th MSC is America's Army Reserve presence in Europe, comprising 26 units across Germany and Italy. For more stories and information about the 7th MSC, follow us on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kirsti Beckett)