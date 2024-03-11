Cutlass Express 2024 Wrapup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video package containing B-roll and photos taken during exercise Cutlass Express 2024 in East Africa, Feb. 25-March 8, 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (Photos and video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Arif Patani, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush, Yvonne Levardi, and Staff Sgt. Juan Paz)