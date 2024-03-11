Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2024

    Video by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Aaron Schuff, resident engineer for the Far East District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the day-to-day work of his profession on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Mr. Schuff was a project engineer in the Walla Walla District of the USACE before becoming a resident engineer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 02:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915620
    VIRIN: 240221-D-EH971-7536
    Filename: DOD_110175745
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FAR EAST DISTRICT US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT