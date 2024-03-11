Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aaron Schuff, resident engineer for the Far East District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the day-to-day work of his profession on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Mr. Schuff was a project engineer in the Walla Walla District of the USACE before becoming a resident engineer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)