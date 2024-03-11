Aaron Schuff, resident engineer for the Far East District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the day-to-day work of his profession on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Mr. Schuff was a project engineer in the Walla Walla District of the USACE before becoming a resident engineer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 02:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|915620
|VIRIN:
|240221-D-EH971-7536
|Filename:
|DOD_110175745
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT