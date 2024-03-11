Resident Engineer Speaks on Profession

Aaron Schuff, resident engineer for the Far East District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the day-to-day work of his profession on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Mr. Schuff was a project engineer in the Walla Walla District of the USACE before becoming a resident engineer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR