Skillbridge Intern Speaks About Engineer Week with the USACE

Krisynthia Sullivan, skillbridge intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about Engineer Week and history and traditions behind it on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Engineer’s Week was, in part, designed was to shed light on the behind the scenes work engineers do that often go without recognition. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)