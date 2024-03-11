Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skillbridge Intern Speaks About Engineer Week with the USACE

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2024

    Video by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Krisynthia Sullivan, skillbridge intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about Engineer Week and history and traditions behind it on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Engineer’s Week was, in part, designed was to shed light on the behind the scenes work engineers do that often go without recognition. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 02:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915618
    VIRIN: 240221-D-EH971-3377
    Filename: DOD_110175742
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skillbridge Intern Speaks About Engineer Week with the USACE, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Far East Disrtict

