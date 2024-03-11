Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skillbridge Intern Speaks About Engineer Week with the USACE

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2024

    Story by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Krisynthia Sullivan, skillbridge intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about Engineer Week and history and traditions behind it on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Engineer’s Week was, in part, designed was to shed light on the behind the scenes work engineers do that often go without recognition. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

