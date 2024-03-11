Krisynthia Sullivan, skillbridge intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about Engineer Week and history and traditions behind it on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024. Engineer’s Week was, in part, designed was to shed light on the behind the scenes work engineers do that often go without recognition. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 02:15 Story ID: 466031 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skillbridge Intern Speaks About Engineer Week with the USACE, by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.