AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 110: How the Personnel Directorate serves civilians and supports warfighters

The Personnel Directorate serves as the Center’s human resources department and manages recruitment and staffing needs. Personnel leadership provide counsel to Center leadership on staffing matters. “People are the lifeblood of our organization,” Leingang explains, mentioning how an Air Force civilian career allows for growth and training without losing seniority by having to jump from one company to the next to climb the experience and career ladder.



In this Leadership Log podcast, AFLCMC Director of Personnel Greg Leingang explains how his team supports uniformed and civilian airmen across the Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)