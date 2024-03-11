Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 110: How the Personnel Directorate serves civilians and supports warfighters

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Personnel Directorate serves as the Center’s human resources department and manages recruitment and staffing needs. Personnel leadership provide counsel to Center leadership on staffing matters. “People are the lifeblood of our organization,” Leingang explains, mentioning how an Air Force civilian career allows for growth and training without losing seniority by having to jump from one company to the next to climb the experience and career ladder.

    In this Leadership Log podcast, AFLCMC Director of Personnel Greg Leingang explains how his team supports uniformed and civilian airmen across the Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915546
    VIRIN: 240312-O-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110174719
    Length: 00:26:50
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 110: How the Personnel Directorate serves civilians and supports warfighters, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A look at how the Personnel Directorate supports warfighters (PODCAST)

