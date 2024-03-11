Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A look at how the Personnel Directorate supports warfighters (PODCAST)

    AFLCMC's &quot;Leadership Log&quot; podcast, episode 110: How our personnel professionals serve our civilian workforce and supports the warfighters

    Photo By Joseph Danielewicz | In this Leadership Log podcast, AFLCMC Director of Personnel Greg Leingang explains...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Story by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this Leadership Log podcast, AFLCMC Director of Personnel Greg Leingang explains how his team supports uniformed and civilian airmen across the Center.

    The Personnel Directorate serves as the Center’s human resources department and manages recruitment and staffing needs. Personnel leadership provide counsel to Center leadership on staffing matters. “People are the lifeblood of our organization,” Leingang explains, mentioning how an Air Force civilian career allows for growth and training without losing seniority by having to jump from one company to the next to climb the experience and career ladder.

