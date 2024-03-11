Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve: Deployment Experience

    BEMOWO PISIKIE, POLAND

    03.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ashleigh Bracey, a heavy equipment transporter system platoon leader assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares why she joined the U.S. Army while on rotation in Karliki, Poland, March 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915516
    VIRIN: 240708-A-CJ193-4000
    Filename: DOD_110173933
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BEMOWO PISIKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

