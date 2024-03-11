Why We Serve: Deployment Experience

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ashleigh Bracey, a heavy equipment transporter system platoon leader assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares why she joined the U.S. Army while on rotation in Karliki, Poland, March 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915516
|VIRIN:
|240708-A-CJ193-4000
|Filename:
|DOD_110173933
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISIKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
