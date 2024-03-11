Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In Mermoriam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Today, Sgt. Breonna Moffett was laid to rest by her family and friends in a private ceremony at New Zion Church Cemetery in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Her interment follows memorial services held in Savannah, Georgia, and it marks the last of three funeral services in honor of our fallen comrades.

    Staff Sgt. William Rivers was eulogized in Carrollton, Georgia, and laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

    Sgt. Kennedy Sanders was laid to rest in Waycross, Georgia, with over 800 family members and friends in attendance.

    Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, the commanding general of the 412th Theater Engineer Command, emphasized the obligation we hold to respectfully memorialize the fallen and ensure their legacy lives on.

    “We thank all those who supported the families and our efforts,” he continued. “To our three brave engineers, we say, rest dear friends, your duty is done.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915496
    VIRIN: 240221-A-NV630-4434
    Filename: DOD_110173534
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BAY SPRINGS, MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Mermoriam, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    412th TEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT