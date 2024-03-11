In Mermoriam

Today, Sgt. Breonna Moffett was laid to rest by her family and friends in a private ceremony at New Zion Church Cemetery in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Her interment follows memorial services held in Savannah, Georgia, and it marks the last of three funeral services in honor of our fallen comrades.
Staff Sgt. William Rivers was eulogized in Carrollton, Georgia, and laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Sgt. Kennedy Sanders was laid to rest in Waycross, Georgia, with over 800 family members and friends in attendance.
Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, the commanding general of the 412th Theater Engineer Command, emphasized the obligation we hold to respectfully memorialize the fallen and ensure their legacy lives on.
“We thank all those who supported the families and our efforts,” he continued. “To our three brave engineers, we say, rest dear friends, your duty is done.”
