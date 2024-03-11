Committed to the mission and dedicated to the cause, the 206th Regional Support Group (RSG) is fulfilling its mission and amplifying the strength of the US Army Reserve.
The 206th RSG provides soldiers and resources to fulfill the 412th Theater Engineer Command’s vision.
Together, we're shaping the future.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915493
|VIRIN:
|240117-A-NV630-5842
|Filename:
|DOD_110173519
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MCLEANSVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Soldiers (206th RSG), by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT