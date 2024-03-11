Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Soldiers (206th RSG)

    MCLEANSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Committed to the mission and dedicated to the cause, the 206th Regional Support Group (RSG) is fulfilling its mission and amplifying the strength of the US Army Reserve.

    The 206th RSG provides soldiers and resources to fulfill the 412th Theater Engineer Command’s vision.

    Together, we're shaping the future.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915493
    VIRIN: 240117-A-NV630-5842
    Filename: DOD_110173519
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MCLEANSVILLE, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Soldiers (206th RSG), by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAR
    412th TEC
    206th RSG

