Members of the 118th Air Support Operations Squadron perform helicopter jumps in New London, North Carolina, February 29, 2024.
|02.29.2024
|03.11.2024 11:22
|Video Productions
|915381
|240311-Z-KG453-1001
|DOD_110171630
|00:01:08
|NC, US
|0
|0
This work, 118th ASOS Helicopter Jump Exercise, by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
