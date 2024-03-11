Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th ASOS Helicopter Jump Exercise

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Members of the 118th Air Support Operations Squadron perform helicopter jumps in New London, North Carolina, February 29, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915381
    VIRIN: 240311-Z-KG453-1001
    Filename: DOD_110171630
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th ASOS Helicopter Jump Exercise, by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    145th AW
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies

