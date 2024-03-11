MH-139A prepares for journey to Malmstrom AFB

B-roll documentation of the MH-139A Grey Wolf undergoing extensive training and preparation at Duke Field, Florida on Feb. 21-22, 2024. The MH-139A was designed to be a direct replacement to the Air Force’s aging fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters. The aircraft is set to make its active-duty debut at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana on Mar. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 10:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915365
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-MH881-3832
|Filename:
|DOD_110171393
|Length:
|00:15:17
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
