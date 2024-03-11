MH-139A prepares for journey to Malmstrom AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll documentation of the MH-139A Grey Wolf undergoing extensive training and preparation at Duke Field, Florida on Feb. 21-22, 2024. The MH-139A was designed to be a direct replacement to the Air Force’s aging fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters. The aircraft is set to make its active-duty debut at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana on Mar. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)