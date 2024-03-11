Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-139A prepares for journey to Malmstrom AFB

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll documentation of the MH-139A Grey Wolf undergoing extensive training and preparation at Duke Field, Florida on Feb. 21-22, 2024. The MH-139A was designed to be a direct replacement to the Air Force’s aging fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters. The aircraft is set to make its active-duty debut at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana on Mar. 5, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 10:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915365
    VIRIN: 240220-F-MH881-3832
    Filename: DOD_110171393
    Length: 00:15:17
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US

    This work, MH-139A prepares for journey to Malmstrom AFB, by SrA Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malmstrom Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Grey Wolf
    helicopter
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Malmstrom AFB
    341st Missile Wing
    MH-139A

