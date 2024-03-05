Members of the press attend a media event in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) to observe and document amphibious operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 10, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915337
|VIRIN:
|240310-N-HD110-1502
|Filename:
|DOD_110171121
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL: Press embark USS Gunston Hall for media event in support of Steadfast Defender 24, by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
