Six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron loaded approximately three hundred Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 24, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral airborne operation between the USAF 36th AS and JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade. This year, airdrops at Kikaijima Island, Japan, were canceled due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 00:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915321
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110170949
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|KIKAIJIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT