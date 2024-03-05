Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24

    KIKAIJIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron loaded approximately three hundred Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 24, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral airborne operation between the USAF 36th AS and JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade. This year, airdrops at Kikaijima Island, Japan, were canceled due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915321
    VIRIN: 240307-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_110170949
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: KIKAIJIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP

    TAGS

    C-130J
    Yokota AB
    JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade
    Airborne 24
    Kiai-jima
    Kagoshima Prefecture

