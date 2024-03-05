Islanders observe U.S. C-130Js flyover during Airborne 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron loaded approximately three hundred Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 24, March 7, 2024. Airborne 24 is the 4th annual bilateral airborne operation between the USAF 36th AS and JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade. This year, airdrops at Kikaijima Island, Japan, were canceled due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)