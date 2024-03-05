Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Chaplains visits Yokota, celebrates 75th anniversary of Chaplain Corps

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, Religious Affairs senior enlisted adviser, met with members of the 374th Airlift Wing during a visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 00:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    This work, Chief of Chaplains visits Yokota, celebrates 75th anniversary of Chaplain Corps, by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains
    Chaplain Corps
    religious affairs

