Chief of Chaplains visits Yokota, celebrates 75th anniversary of Chaplain Corps

Chaplain Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, Religious Affairs senior enlisted adviser, met with members of the 374th Airlift Wing during a visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 23.
|02.23.2024
|03.11.2024 00:27
|Video Productions
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
