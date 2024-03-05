Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-139A Grey Wolf arrival ceremony at Malmstrom AFB

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Global Strike Command leaders and Montana government representatives welcome the first MH-139A Grey Wolf during a homecoming ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Mar. 9,2024. Malmstrom AFB is set to receive 10 more helicopters by summer of 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915267
    VIRIN: 240309-F-MH881-6160
    Filename: DOD_110169844
    Length: 00:47:31
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US

    This work, MH-139A Grey Wolf arrival ceremony at Malmstrom AFB, by SrA Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malmstrom Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Grey Wolf
    helicopter
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Malmstrom AFB
    341st Missile Wing
    MH-139A

