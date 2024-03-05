Air Force Global Strike Command leaders and Montana government representatives welcome the first MH-139A Grey Wolf during a homecoming ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., Mar. 9,2024. Malmstrom AFB is set to receive 10 more helicopters by summer of 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915267
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-MH881-6160
|Filename:
|DOD_110169844
|Length:
|00:47:31
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MH-139A Grey Wolf arrival ceremony at Malmstrom AFB, by SrA Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
