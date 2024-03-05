Poolees with Recruiting Station Phoenix participate in the oath of enlistment during the 2024 Yuma airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona March 9, 2024. The poolees recited their oath of enlistment during the opening ceremony to solidify their unwavering commitment to serve their nation honorably. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915261
|VIRIN:
|240309-M-EN170-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110169782
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Poolees participate in the oath of enlistment, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
