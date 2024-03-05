Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Poolees participate in the oath of enlistment

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Poolees with Recruiting Station Phoenix participate in the oath of enlistment during the 2024 Yuma airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona March 9, 2024. The poolees recited their oath of enlistment during the opening ceremony to solidify their unwavering commitment to serve their nation honorably. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 240309-M-EN170-1002
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US

    Enlistment
    USMC
    airshow
    oath
    Poolee

