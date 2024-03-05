Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st MEDEVAC conducts sling load operations

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson and Spc. Georgia Napier

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 351st MEDEVAC, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade conduct sling load operations at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky on March 9, 2024. Sling load operations training assists with casualty evacuation in areas that cannot be accessed by wheeled vehicles. (Kentucky Army National Guard b-roll by Spc. Georgia Napier, Sgt. Destini Keene, and Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915259
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-QH451-1001
    Filename: DOD_110169766
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US

    TAGS

    medevac
    sling load
    blackhawk
    63rd TAB
    UH-60
    National Guard  

