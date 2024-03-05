Soldiers with the 351st MEDEVAC, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade conduct sling load operations at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky on March 9, 2024. Sling load operations training assists with casualty evacuation in areas that cannot be accessed by wheeled vehicles. (Kentucky Army National Guard b-roll by Spc. Georgia Napier, Sgt. Destini Keene, and Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915259
|VIRIN:
|240309-Z-QH451-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169766
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
This work, 351st MEDEVAC conducts sling load operations, by SFC Andrew Dickson and SPC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
