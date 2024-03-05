Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Division welcomes 40th commanding general

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kenneth Shirk 

    28th Infantry Division

    The 28th Infantry Division, Pa. Army National Guard, welcomed a new commander, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, and bid farewell to outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania on March 9, 2024. Wegscheider is the division’s 40th commanding general.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915258
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-SV127-1008
    Filename: DOD_110169754
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Division welcomes 40th commanding general, by SGT Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iron Division welcomes 40th commanding general

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    change of command
    Pa. Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT