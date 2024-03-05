BLUFFDALE, UT -- Students from the 3rd Battalion, 640th Regiment Regional Training Institute conduct live-fire training on the M119 Howitzer and M109A6 Paladin at Camp Williams, Mar. 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 00:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915240
|VIRIN:
|240306-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169338
|Length:
|00:08:58
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Utah National Guard Conducts Live-Fire Training at Camp Williams- B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
