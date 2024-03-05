Teachers and students from multiple schools in the Yuma District watch a flight demonstration during the Children’s Expo at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 8, 2024. The event featured performances of military aircraft and ground equipment as well as educational career displays that allowed children with special needs to enjoy the Yuma Airshow 2024 in a controlled environment. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915222
|VIRIN:
|240308-M-EN170-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110169029
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma host airshow childrens expo, by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
