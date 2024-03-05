The time is coming! Days will be longer and warmer soon which means more outdoor activities and motorcycles on the road. Understanding motorcycle safety is essential for all motorcycle riders. Awareness of hazards, personal protective equipment, and safety precautions all contribute to mitigating risk. This Motorcycle Preseason, which begins March 21 and ends May 16, motorcycle riders need to be aware and prepared to ensure 2024 is the safest riding season yet.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 16:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915219
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-MJ378-5555
|Filename:
|DOD_110168720
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Preseason 2024, by Keith Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT