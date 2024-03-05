U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 20, 2024. MWX is the culminating event for SLTE 2-24 that improves U.S. and allied service members’ operational capabilities and lethality as a MAGTF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 12:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915184
|VIRIN:
|240221-M-LL870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110167884
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V26 Marines participate in MWX during SLTE 2-24, by Cpl Hunter Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT