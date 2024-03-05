Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gator Games

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division participate in Gator Week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Mar. 4, 2024. Gator Week is an annual event held to commemorate the unit's traditions and past accomplishments in order to increase camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915150
    VIRIN: 240307-M-IA046-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167502
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AAV
    Gator
    Amphibious Assault
    2D Marine Division
    Moto
    Gator Games

