Gator Games

U.S. Marines with the 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division participate in Gator Week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on Mar. 4, 2024. Gator Week is an annual event held to commemorate the unit's traditions and past accomplishments in order to increase camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd )