    Love Oki History Tour

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Attendees of a Love Oki History Tour observe various archaeological and heritage sites during a Love Oki History Prohibited Sites Tour on Marine Corps Base Camp Foster and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2024. The Foster Single Marine Program invited Environmental Affairs Branch staff to lead the first iteration of this tour since 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:17
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Environmental
    Camp Foster
    SMP
    MCAS Futenma
    MCIPAC
    Love Oki

