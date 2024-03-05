video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Attendees of a Love Oki History Tour observe various archaeological and heritage sites during a Love Oki History Prohibited Sites Tour on Marine Corps Base Camp Foster and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2024. The Foster Single Marine Program invited Environmental Affairs Branch staff to lead the first iteration of this tour since 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)