10th BSB Conducts Base Defense Exercises on Fort Drum

Soldiers from 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform a base defense exercise held on Fort Drum, March 7, 2024. Sustainment elements can provide the difference between victory and defeat in today's modern battlefield, and being able to defend their assets is a necessity to do so. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)