    10th BSB Conducts Base Defense Exercises on Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform a base defense exercise held on Fort Drum, March 7, 2024. Sustainment elements can provide the difference between victory and defeat in today's modern battlefield, and being able to defend their assets is a necessity to do so. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915057
    VIRIN: 240307-A-PK617-9131
    Filename: DOD_110166224
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    This work, 10th BSB Conducts Base Defense Exercises on Fort Drum, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum

