Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with V26 conduct Urban Raids on Range 205, SLTE 2-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, and 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct urbanized training during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 205, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, February 29, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated MAGTF and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915043
    VIRIN: 240304-M-UY548-1001
    Filename: DOD_110165828
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with V26 conduct Urban Raids on Range 205, SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNEWS, SLTE 2-24, Training, TTECG, MCAGCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT