U.S. Marine Corps students with Low Altitude Air Defense Training Section, Air Control Training Squadron, Training and Education Command, conduct a stinger live-fire exercise using FIM-92 Stingers on drone targets during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24, at training area Lead Mountain, Marine Corps-Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2024. LAAD-TS conducted surface-to-air weapons fires on drones in order to complete directed training and readiness events while simulating a real-world scenario for students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915029
|VIRIN:
|240305-M-PG000-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110165430
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LAAD students conduct a stinger live fire exercise during SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT