    LAAD students conduct a stinger live fire exercise during SLTE 2-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps students with Low Altitude Air Defense Training Section, Air Control Training Squadron, Training and Education Command, conduct a stinger live-fire exercise using FIM-92 Stingers on drone targets during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24, at training area Lead Mountain, Marine Corps-Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2024. LAAD-TS conducted surface-to-air weapons fires on drones in order to complete directed training and readiness events while simulating a real-world scenario for students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915029
    VIRIN: 240305-M-PG000-2001
    Filename: DOD_110165430
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAAD students conduct a stinger live fire exercise during SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missile
    SAM
    LAAD
    ITX
    USMCNews
    SLFE

