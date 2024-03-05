LAAD students conduct a stinger live fire exercise during SLTE 2-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps students with Low Altitude Air Defense Training Section, Air Control Training Squadron, Training and Education Command, conduct a stinger live-fire exercise using FIM-92 Stingers on drone targets during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24, at training area Lead Mountain, Marine Corps-Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 5, 2024. LAAD-TS conducted surface-to-air weapons fires on drones in order to complete directed training and readiness events while simulating a real-world scenario for students. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)