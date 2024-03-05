The Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group hosts the Advanced Maneuver Warfare Course at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. The course produces skilled instructors for both operations and intelligence tactics, directly impacting the warfighting functions and philosophies of the units they are sent from. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915028
|VIRIN:
|240306-M-VB737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110165414
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Advanced Maneuver Warfare Course, by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
