    The Advanced Maneuver Warfare Course

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    The Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group hosts the Advanced Maneuver Warfare Course at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. The course produces skilled instructors for both operations and intelligence tactics, directly impacting the warfighting functions and philosophies of the units they are sent from. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915028
    VIRIN: 240306-M-VB737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110165414
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    TAGS

    leadership
    mcagcc
    infantry
    mctog
    USMCnews
    amwc

