video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group hosts the Advanced Maneuver Warfare Course at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. The course produces skilled instructors for both operations and intelligence tactics, directly impacting the warfighting functions and philosophies of the units they are sent from. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)