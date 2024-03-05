Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with V1/4 conduct defensive operations during MDMX for SLTE 2-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, defend their position during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2024. MDMX is designed to test the MAGTF’s operational capabilities in austere, multi-domain, offensive and defensive operations against adversaries at a regimental level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915025
    VIRIN: 240215-M-GH693-1001
    Filename: DOD_110165322
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with V1/4 conduct defensive operations during MDMX for SLTE 2-24, by Cpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AAV
    Infantry
    1stMarDiv
    Coyote
    MDMX
    USMVCNews

