U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, defend their position during a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2024. MDMX is designed to test the MAGTF’s operational capabilities in austere, multi-domain, offensive and defensive operations against adversaries at a regimental level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915025
|VIRIN:
|240215-M-GH693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110165322
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with V1/4 conduct defensive operations during MDMX for SLTE 2-24, by Cpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT