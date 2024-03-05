Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child 2024

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    April is the Month of the Military Child! Check your local listings for celebrations and events. Pick up a Military Brat Patch, free from your Exchange, while supplies last. For details visit ShopMyExchange.com/MOMC

    Location: DALLAS, TX, US

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Family Serving Family
    Shopmyexchange.com
    MOMC 2024

