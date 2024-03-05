Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RFI - Modified Central City North Bypass Channel Overview

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    To provide an overview of the North Bypass Channel in support of a Request for Information.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 915003
    VIRIN: 240306-A-A4469-1001
    PIN: 240306-A
    Filename: DOD_110164973
    Length: 00:11:19
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Central City
    Trinity River
    Fort Worth District

